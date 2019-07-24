Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DARLENE SMITH CAMPBELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DARLENE SMITH CAMPBELL, 73, of Charleston, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 22, 2019. She was born in Phelps, Ky., on August 24, 1945, to the late JR and Lizzy Smith. Darlene was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a director with Mary Kay Cosmetics for 20 years. Later in life, she worked at Elder Beerman in Kanawha City. She was the happiest when she was baking for her family and friends. Darlene was a strong, beautiful, amazing woman whose soul touched many lives and she will be dearly missed. She met her husband, David, at Pikeville College and six weeks later, they married. They have been together, as soul mates, ever since. Darlene spent 22 years raising her family in Belfry, Ky. After her two boys were grown, she and David moved to Charleston to be closer to David's family. In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by sister, Ann; brother, Jimmy; and grandson, Chase. Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her husband of 54 years, David Campbell; sons, Jeff Campbell of Dayton, Ohio, and Patrick (Jennifer) Campbell of Lexington, Ky.; sister, Shirley (Denny) Murray of Mason, Ohio; brother, Clarence (Donna) Smith of Ringgold, Ga.; grandchildren, Seth, Izaiah, Jackson and Presley Campbell, all of Lexington, Ky.; and many special nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, with Rev. Clarence Smith and Rev. Don Toler officiating. Entombment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Darlene to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387 or the , 1601 2nd Ave., Charleston, WV 25387. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in Southern WV from July 24 to July 25, 2019

