DARLENE THOMPSON, age 80, slipped her earthly bonds on April 11, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones at her home in Springfield, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at noon in the International Pentecostal Church of Christ, 3333 East National Road, Springfield, OH 45505, with Pastor Richard Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Rose Hill Burial Park, Springfield, Ohio. Darlene worked as a transcriber for many years at Springfield Community Hospital before her retirement. She was a loving mother and friend to many. She had a great impact on all those she touched. She will be forever missed. Darlene was born on October 27, 1938, to Johnie and Alice Mae Deskins, who both preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her grandson, Taylor Thompson; two sisters, Lois Sturgill and Deborah Deskins; and one brother, John Deskins. Darlene is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Charles E. Thompson; four sons, Charles Ray and Terry Thompson, Bryce and Hayden Baumgardner; one daughter, Amber Fortenberry; four grandchildren, Tucker, Titus and Lucas Thompson and Piper (Aaron) Cloud; and eight beautiful great-grandchildren; two sisters, Drema (Danie) Colegrove and Carolyn Sue Smith ; two brothers, Roger and Larry Deskins; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.The Littleton & Rue Funeral Home is serving Darlene's family. Published in Southern WV from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019

