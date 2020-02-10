DAULTON LANE MAHON, 16, of Ransom, Ky., passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at his home from injuries sustained in an accident. Born August 6, 2003, in Williamson, W.Va., he was the son of Darick and Kendra Chapman Mahon of Ransom, Ky. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Edith Curry Mahon. Daulton was a sophomore at Belfry High School and a junior firefighter with the Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department. Survivors in addition to his parents include his siblings, Heath (Lori) Mahon of Nashville, Tenn., Chris Chapman of Ransom, Ky., Meagan (Brent) Griffith of Charlotte, N.C., Carrigan Spence of Ransom, Ky., and Garrett Spence of Ransom, Ky.; his paternal grandfather, Homer Mahon of Delbarton, W.Va.; his maternal grandparents, Kenneth Chapman of Ransom, Ky., and Connie (Charles) Deskins of Banner, Ky.; uncle, Kenneth (Angela) Chapman of Ransom, Ky.; aunts, Regina (Rev. Mitchell) Bias, Debrina (Michael) Williams and Medina Mahon, all of Delbarton, W.Va.; his nephew and niece, Nolan and Margot Mahon; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the Belfry High School Auditorium. Burial will follow in the Smith Cemetery at Sidney, Ky., with Ben Adkins, Spencer Hensley, Cameron Hensley and other family and friends serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department and Williamson Fire Department. Visitation after 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Belfry High School Auditorium. Online condolences may be left for the family by going to www.hatfieldfc.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, Ky.
Published in Southern WV from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020