Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAULTON LANE MAHON. View Sign Service Information Hatfield Funeral Chapel 144 Toler Road Toler , KY 41514 (606)-353-7281 Visitation 6:00 PM high school Funeral service 1:00 PM Belfry High School auditorium Send Flowers Obituary

DAULTON LANE MAHON, 16, of Ransom, Ky., passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at his home from injuries sustained in an accident. Born August 6, 2003, in Williamson, W.Va., he was the son of Darick and Kendra Chapman Mahon of Ransom, Ky. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Edith Curry Mahon. Daulton was a sophomore at Belfry High School and a junior firefighter with the Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department. Survivors in addition to his parents include his siblings, Heath (Lori) Mahon of Nashville, Tenn., Chris Chapman of Ransom, Ky., Meagan (Brent) Griffith of Charlotte, N.C., Carrigan Spence of Ransom, Ky., and Garrett Spence of Ransom, Ky.; his paternal grandfather, Homer Mahon of Delbarton, W.Va.; his maternal grandparents, Kenneth Chapman of Ransom, Ky., and Connie (Charles) Deskins of Banner, Ky.; uncle, Kenneth (Angela) Chapman of Ransom, Ky.; aunts, Regina (Rev. Mitchell) Bias, Debrina (Michael) Williams and Medina Mahon, all of Delbarton, W.Va.; his nephew and niece, Nolan and Margot Mahon; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the Belfry High School Auditorium. Burial will follow in the Smith Cemetery at Sidney, Ky., with Ben Adkins, Spencer Hensley, Cameron Hensley and other family and friends serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department and Williamson Fire Department. Visitation after 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Belfry High School Auditorium.

