DAVID GILES "DAVE" BLEVINS, 79, of Manchester, Washington, died Monday, February 11, 2019, in Harrison Hospital, Bremerton, Washington. Dave was born December 2, 1939, in Williamson, West Virginia, to the late Walter L. Blevins and Gladys M. (Sammons) Blevins. He graduated from Williamson High School, class of 1957. He also graduated from Alderson-Broaddus University, Philippi, W.Va., with a degree in Medical Technology. Dave served in the United States Army, Medical Division, rising to the rank of Captain. After service, Dave spent some time in construction in the Williamson, W.Va., area prior to traveling to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, where he was employed as a Medical Technician at the Charlotte Amalie Hospital. There Dave also met and married his wife, Angelina. Upon returning to the States and his hometown, Dave and Angie relocated to Seattle, Washington, where Dave worked as Chief Medical Technician at a private medical clinic until retiring and moving his family to Manchester, Washington. Dave was very active in his community and as an officer in the organization, Sons of the American Revolution, which included benevolence to the local Military Veterans Home, along with other activities and services. He was a participating member of the Washington Trails Association, a non-profit organization performing hands-on building, repair and maintenance of the hundreds of miles of hiking trails in the State and National Forest in Washington. Dave enjoyed hiking and fly-fishing in the hills and mountains, which gave him the opportunity to experience and record, via photography, the natural wonders of the Pacific Northwest environment. He loved sail-boating on the lakes and the salt-waters of the Puget Sound region. He had also done a lot of sailing among the Caribbean Islands while living there. Dave's interest in Traditional Folk and Bluegrass music led him to learning to play guitar and banjo, plus writing dozens of his own compositions, which he shared with his family and his many friends. He also hand-crafted and taught himself to play the dulcimer. Along with his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Angelina (Guatelara) Blevins on August 12, 2017. Survivors include sons, Philip D. "Phil" Blevins of Bremerton, Washington, and Howard L. "Lee" Blevins of Burbank, California; grandchildren, Lily and Julia Blevins; brothers, Donald L. Blevins and William J. Blevins of Scioto County, Ohio, and Jack T. Blevins Sr., of Lexington, Kentucky; sister Rebecca Lou Ann (Blevins) Brewer of Parkersburg, West Virginia. A memorial service is being planned. Dave's ashes will be set beside the ashes of his beloved Angelina in the Columbarium of Veterans Tahoma National Cemetery, located near the city of Kent, Washington. Published in Southern WV from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019

