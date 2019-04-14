DELMER PARSLEY, age 75, of Blaine, Ky., passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his home. Born June 25, 1943, in Flatwoods, Ky., he was the son of the late Selwyn and Garnet Parker Parsley. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Selwyn Parsley; a daughter, Mary Rose Wallen; and two brothers, Elmer and William Parsley. Delmer was a former contractor. Survivors include his wife, Betty Parsley of Williamson, W.Va.; three sons, Jess Parsley of Blaine, Ky., Jerry Wallen of Ohio and Charles Wallen of Williamson, W.Va.; one daughter, Tabitha Thompson of Williamson, W.Va.; one brother, Hershel Parsley of Lorain, Ohio; one sister, Helen Farley of North Carolina; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Monday, April 15, 2019, at noon at the Cains Creek Freewill Baptist Church at Blaine, Ky., with Ford McKenzie and Rodney King officiating. Burial will follow in the Parsley Cemetery at Dean's Branch, Blaine, Ky. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday evening at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family by going to www.hatfieldfc.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, Ky.
Published in Southern WV from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019