DELPHIA STUMP MORRISON, 91 of Pikeville, Ky., died July 20 in the Riverview Healthcare Center in Prestonsburg, Ky. She was a retired Pike County schoolteacher. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Friday at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel. She will be moved to the Bent Branch Regular Baptist Church, 10 a.m. Saturday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Bent Branch Regular Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Bent Ridge Cemetery at Meta. www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern WV from July 23 to July 24, 2019