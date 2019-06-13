Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DINA JEAN WITT DUNCAN. View Sign Service Information Honaker Funeral Home Inc 200 Main St Logan , WV 25601 (304)-752-1311 Send Flowers Obituary

DINA JEAN WITT DUNCAN, beloved wife, mother, mentor and friend, left this world to be with her God on June 8, 2019 at 7:20 p.m. We grieve her loss and celebrate her journey toward eternal glory for a life lived in charity, kindness and love. She leaves behind her husband of 62 years, Leslie B. Duncan; her children, Leslie Blaine Duncan II (his wife, Carmen Joan Duncan) and Evelyn Yvea Ann Duncan-Warner; as well as her grandsons, Leslie Blaine Duncan III and David Duncan Warner. Preceding Dina in death were her son, Bradford Witt Duncan; mother and father, Evelyn and James K. "Butch" Witt; along with siblings, June McComas, and James K. Witt II; they will be there to welcome her at the gates of glory. Dina had a profound and positive impact during her time on this earth. She graduated from Marshall University in 1956 and was a member of Tri Delta Sorority. Following graduation, she became a Language Arts teacher who taught for over 30 years. Dina touched many lives not only in imparting subject matter, but in the care she had for each and every student as a developing young person. Even after retirement, Dina Duncan was an enthusiastic volunteer with Children's Service: We can Program, organizing Christmas for kid's events, helping with summer camps for kids and serving as a big sister. Her volunteer work extended into helping organize a food pantry with The First Presbyterian Church in Logan, W.Va., where she was a member for over 60 years and an elder for several years. Anyone who ever met Dina soon discovered her love of animals. She loved dogs in particular and always wanted a horse, but never quite got one. Dina loved life, theater performances, music and her friends with an enviable passion. She was a member of Church Circle, The Red Hat Society and could often be found playing bridge with her friends. Dina was also an avid reader who gained great joy in a good game of Scrabble with anyone she could best; and she was able to best pretty much everyone! Dina will be missed, but she leaves behind a legacy of love for those fortunate enough to have known her. Her funeral will held at The First Presbyterian Church Thursday, June 13, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church from 10-11 a.m. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, W.Va. For email condolences go to

