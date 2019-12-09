Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOLLY F. STRATTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOLLY F. STRATTON, 68, of Conneaut Lake, Pa., died Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the Meadville Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born February 18, 1951, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of Leonard and Pearl Johnson Kitchen. She married Deward Stratton Jr. on June 4, 1968, in Logan, W.Va. She was a seamstress at Logan Manufacturing, a homemaker and a postal worker over the years. She loved all types of crafting including ceramics, sewing and quilting. She enjoyed going to the Meadville YMCA as part of the Silver Sneakers and the cancer survivor group. She was also an active member of the Compassion Church. Survivors, in addition to her husband Deward of 51 years, include a son, Tim Stratton (Cilissa) of Pittsburgh, Pa.; three grandchildren, Jacob, Emily and Lillian Stratton; brother, Jackie Kitchen of Martinsville, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven brothers, Leonard Jr., Andrew Jack, Neil, Willard, Charles, Scott and Edward Kitchen; and four sisters, Bertha Chapman, her twin sister, Vira Perry, Susan Hairfield and Madonna Philpott. A celebration of Dolly's life will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend their gratitude for the wonderful care given Dolly by the staff at the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute of Meadville Medical Center and Hospice of Crawford County and ask that memorial contributions be sent to the organizations at 736 Liberty Street or 766 Liberty Street, Meadville, PA 16335 respectively. Arrangements are under the direction of the Waid-Coleman Funeral Home, Inc., 12422 Conneaut Lake Road, Conneaut Lake, where memories and condolences may be shared at 68, of Conneaut Lake, Pa., died Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the Meadville Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born February 18, 1951, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of Leonard and Pearl Johnson Kitchen. She married Deward Stratton Jr. on June 4, 1968, in Logan, W.Va. She was a seamstress at Logan Manufacturing, a homemaker and a postal worker over the years. She loved all types of crafting including ceramics, sewing and quilting. She enjoyed going to the Meadville YMCA as part of the Silver Sneakers and the cancer survivor group. She was also an active member of the Compassion Church. Survivors, in addition to her husband Deward of 51 years, include a son, Tim Stratton (Cilissa) of Pittsburgh, Pa.; three grandchildren, Jacob, Emily and Lillian Stratton; brother, Jackie Kitchen of Martinsville, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven brothers, Leonard Jr., Andrew Jack, Neil, Willard, Charles, Scott and Edward Kitchen; and four sisters, Bertha Chapman, her twin sister, Vira Perry, Susan Hairfield and Madonna Philpott. A celebration of Dolly's life will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend their gratitude for the wonderful care given Dolly by the staff at the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute of Meadville Medical Center and Hospice of Crawford County and ask that memorial contributions be sent to the organizations at 736 Liberty Street or 766 Liberty Street, Meadville, PA 16335 respectively. Arrangements are under the direction of the Waid-Coleman Funeral Home, Inc., 12422 Conneaut Lake Road, Conneaut Lake, where memories and condolences may be shared at www.waidcolemanfh.com. Published in Southern WV from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close