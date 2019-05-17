Southern WV

DONALD EUGENE BROWNING

Obituary
DONALD EUGENE BROWNING, 83, of Verner, W.Va., widower of Gloria Ann Browning, died May 11 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. He was the owner/operator of Browning's Gulf Station and Browning's Cold Carry Out and a retired truck driver. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Verner Community Church; burial in Browning Cemetery, Verner. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Saturday at the church. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Southern WV from May 17 to May 19, 2019
