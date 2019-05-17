DONALD EUGENE BROWNING, 83, of Verner, W.Va., widower of Gloria Ann Browning, died May 11 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. He was the owner/operator of Browning's Gulf Station and Browning's Cold Carry Out and a retired truck driver. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Verner Community Church; burial in Browning Cemetery, Verner. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Saturday at the church. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Southern WV from May 17 to May 19, 2019