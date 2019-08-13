DONALD R. BUSH, 80 of Whitman, W.Va., departed this life Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Grayson's Assisted Living at Huntington, W.Va. He was born April 19, 1939, at Micco, W.Va., to the late Raymond and Mira Mullins Bush. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three sisters, Violet Sheppard, Joetta Smith and Sue Bush; two brothers, Arlie Bush Sr., and Earl Bush; niece, Cindy Sheppard Gentry; and great-niece, Harley Gentry. Don graduated from Logan High School, where he played football for the Wildcats, earning All-State, All-Star and All-Southern honors in 1957. He attended West Virginia University and the University of California. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Following his service in the Marines, Don was a police officer for the City of Logan for three years, Chief Field Deputy for Mingo County, W.Va., for eight years, and a WV State Trooper for 23 years. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 57 years, Marilyn Queen Bush; brother, Ronald (Irene) Bush; sisters-in-law, Carilyn Queen, Connie Bush and Pam Bush. He is also survived by his best friend and co-worker, Gene Baumgardner, a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va., with Dr. Ron Sanger officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Southern WV from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019