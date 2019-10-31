DONNA J. HANELINE, 76, of Wabash, Ind., formerly of Sarah Ann, W.Va., wife of Robert Haneline, died Oct. 27 in the IU Health University Hospital, Indianapolis. She retired as a public assistance worker for the State of Indiana. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Nov. 2, McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Ind. Burial at Friends Cemetery in Wabash. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at the funeral home. www.mcdonaldfunerals.com.
Published in Southern WV from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019