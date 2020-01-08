DONNA J. MATHIS, 82, died Monday, January 6, 2020, at her home in Little River, S.C. Born on August 21, 1937, in Logan, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Eldon and Virginia Workman Richardson. She was a proud and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, as well as a devoted volunteer to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church (Logan, W.Va.), the Logan General Hospital Auxiliary (Logan, W.Va.) and St. Stephens Episcopal Church (North Myrtle Beach, S.C.). She graduated from Logan High School and studied at Marshall University. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Mathis; and grandson, Tommy Mathis. She is survived by her three sons, Scott Mathis (Sharon), Joey Mathis (Kim) and Robbie Mathis; five grandchildren, Jenna, Zach, Emily, Jackson and Hannah; and great-grandchild, Paxton. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, the or Crescent Hospice of South Carolina. A message of condolence may be sent to www.leefhandcrematory.com. Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in Southern WV from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020