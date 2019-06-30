Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONNA JEAN SIFERS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DONNA JEAN SIFERS, 71, of Mount Hope, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital. Born on September 23, 1947, in Logan County, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson Blankenship and Rokie Maynard Blankenship. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dewey "Eddie" Perry; grandchildren, Bridgit Blankenship and Joshua Hensley; and brothers, William Russell Maynard, Rocky Blankenship and Noah Blankenship. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Julian "Bryant" Sifers; daughter, Rebecca Perry; son, Matthew Blankenship; daughter, Tami Maynard and husband Gordon; stepdaughter, Letitia Wickline; stepson, Marcus Sifers and wife Lynn; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 15 nieces and nephews; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Donna loved and cherished her family. She enjoyed cooking and baking for them, having made sure there was always more than enough. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Blue Ridge Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at noon in the Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Home with Pastor Charley Blankenship officiating. Burial will be in Christus Garden of Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in memory of Donna. For those who wish, online condolences may be sent to the family at

