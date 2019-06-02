Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakes Funeral Home 203 N Dogwood Dr Berea , KY 40403 (859)-986-8416 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Lakes Funeral Home Funeral service 11:00 AM Lakes Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

DOUG LAYNE, age 73, husband of Louise Boggs Layne, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Baptist Health in Lexington, Ky. Doug was born in Chattaroy, West Virginia, to the late Bernard and Monie Easterling Layne. Doug was also preceded in death by a brother, Paul Layne. He was retired from the Brevard County Schools in Florida where he served as a teacher and coach, finally as Assistant Principal at Palm Bay High School. He was also an administrator and coach at several other Brevard County schools. Prior to that, he was the manager at his family's grocery store, B&B Grocery in Berea, Ky., for 17 years. When he graduated from Berea College, he was the JV Basketball coach and later coached the baseball team. The joy of his life was his wife, Louise, and his family. He was a very humble man, never to boast. But Doug was an incredible athlete and coach. He was a 3-time all-state basketball player in West Virginia and held the 3-year scoring record at Berea College. He is in the Chattaroy High School, Williamson High School and Berea College Halls of Fame. He was a Kentucky State Championship racquetball player. He loved playing golf with his friends and family. He will always be known as the most meticulous groundskeeper ever. As coach, he took great pride mentoring all his students and players, and many of them stayed in contact with him throughout their lives and expressed their appreciation often. Doug loved the Lord. His faith sustained him. It was the fabric of his entire life. His wish was that we would not mourn for him, but rejoice in his homecoming with the Lord. Doug is survived by his loving wife, Louise Boggs Layne, his children, Jeff (Tanya) Layne and Nikki (John) Nixon, his sisters, Mildred South and Kaye Layne, and his brother, Bud (Gloria) Layne, his brothers-in-law, Francis (Jennie) Boggs and Benny (Glenda) Boggs, and grandchildren, Alex and Laura Layne, Brittany Todd, Clay Layne and Abigail Layne, and great-granddaughter, Carolina Layne. Funeral services were Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lakes Funeral Home, Berea, Ky. Tommy Green officiated. Burial was in the Berea Cemetery. Visitation was Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lakes Funeral Home. Online condolences at

DOUG LAYNE, age 73, husband of Louise Boggs Layne, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Baptist Health in Lexington, Ky. Doug was born in Chattaroy, West Virginia, to the late Bernard and Monie Easterling Layne. Doug was also preceded in death by a brother, Paul Layne. He was retired from the Brevard County Schools in Florida where he served as a teacher and coach, finally as Assistant Principal at Palm Bay High School. He was also an administrator and coach at several other Brevard County schools. Prior to that, he was the manager at his family's grocery store, B&B Grocery in Berea, Ky., for 17 years. When he graduated from Berea College, he was the JV Basketball coach and later coached the baseball team. The joy of his life was his wife, Louise, and his family. He was a very humble man, never to boast. But Doug was an incredible athlete and coach. He was a 3-time all-state basketball player in West Virginia and held the 3-year scoring record at Berea College. He is in the Chattaroy High School, Williamson High School and Berea College Halls of Fame. He was a Kentucky State Championship racquetball player. He loved playing golf with his friends and family. He will always be known as the most meticulous groundskeeper ever. As coach, he took great pride mentoring all his students and players, and many of them stayed in contact with him throughout their lives and expressed their appreciation often. Doug loved the Lord. His faith sustained him. It was the fabric of his entire life. His wish was that we would not mourn for him, but rejoice in his homecoming with the Lord. Doug is survived by his loving wife, Louise Boggs Layne, his children, Jeff (Tanya) Layne and Nikki (John) Nixon, his sisters, Mildred South and Kaye Layne, and his brother, Bud (Gloria) Layne, his brothers-in-law, Francis (Jennie) Boggs and Benny (Glenda) Boggs, and grandchildren, Alex and Laura Layne, Brittany Todd, Clay Layne and Abigail Layne, and great-granddaughter, Carolina Layne. Funeral services were Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lakes Funeral Home, Berea, Ky. Tommy Green officiated. Burial was in the Berea Cemetery. Visitation was Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lakes Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.lakesfuneralhome.com Published in Southern WV from June 2 to June 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close