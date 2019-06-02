DOUG LAYNE, age 73, husband of Louise Boggs Layne, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Baptist Health in Lexington, Ky. Doug was born in Chattaroy, West Virginia, to the late Bernard and Monie Easterling Layne. Doug was also preceded in death by a brother, Paul Layne. He was retired from the Brevard County Schools in Florida where he served as a teacher and coach, finally as Assistant Principal at Palm Bay High School. He was also an administrator and coach at several other Brevard County schools. Prior to that, he was the manager at his family's grocery store, B&B Grocery in Berea, Ky., for 17 years. When he graduated from Berea College, he was the JV Basketball coach and later coached the baseball team. The joy of his life was his wife, Louise, and his family. He was a very humble man, never to boast. But Doug was an incredible athlete and coach. He was a 3-time all-state basketball player in West Virginia and held the 3-year scoring record at Berea College. He is in the Chattaroy High School, Williamson High School and Berea College Halls of Fame. He was a Kentucky State Championship racquetball player. He loved playing golf with his friends and family. He will always be known as the most meticulous groundskeeper ever. As coach, he took great pride mentoring all his students and players, and many of them stayed in contact with him throughout their lives and expressed their appreciation often. Doug loved the Lord. His faith sustained him. It was the fabric of his entire life. His wish was that we would not mourn for him, but rejoice in his homecoming with the Lord. Doug is survived by his loving wife, Louise Boggs Layne, his children, Jeff (Tanya) Layne and Nikki (John) Nixon, his sisters, Mildred South and Kaye Layne, and his brother, Bud (Gloria) Layne, his brothers-in-law, Francis (Jennie) Boggs and Benny (Glenda) Boggs, and grandchildren, Alex and Laura Layne, Brittany Todd, Clay Layne and Abigail Layne, and great-granddaughter, Carolina Layne. Funeral services were Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lakes Funeral Home, Berea, Ky. Tommy Green officiated. Burial was in the Berea Cemetery. Visitation was Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lakes Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.lakesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern WV from June 2 to June 4, 2019