DOUGLAS KENNEDY, age 76, of Beech Creek, W.Va., passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Pikeville Medical Center. Born October 23, 1942, at O'Keefe, W.Va., he was the son of the late Thomas Edison and Jenny Browning Kennedy. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Ray Kennedy; two brothers, Arthur "Ott" Kennedy and Randy Kennedy; and a nephew, Michael. Doug retired as a Chief Petty Officer from the United States Navy after serving his country for 20 years. Survivors include his wife, Rosetta Daniels Kennedy of Beech Creek, W.Va.; two sons, Douglas (Terri) Kennedy of California and Thomas Kennedy of the home; two stepchildren, Donna Blankenship and Thomas Blankenship, both of Beech Creek, W.Va.; one brother, James Ed (Joyce) Kennedy of Madison, W.Va.; three sisters, Eileen (Roy) Smith of Virginia, Linda Lawson of Delbarton, W.Va., and Louise Ballard of Arizona; nieces, Karen, Cheryl, Dawn and Rhonda Lynn; nephews, Ed, Joe, Kevin, Roy, Chris, Mark, Doug, Eric, Terry and Little Randy; his step-grandchildren, Angel, Taylor, Quaid and his "special little girl" Ava Blankenship; and a host of other family and friends. In honoring Doug's wishes, cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be left for the family by going to www.hatfieldfc.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, Ky.
Published in Southern WV from May 12 to May 14, 2019