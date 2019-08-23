EASTER LOUISE HAGER, 51, of Earling, W.Va., wife of David Richard Hager, died August 21 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. She was a homemaker. Celebration of life will be 1 p.m. August 26, Taplin (W.Va.) Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. August 25 at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with final expenses.
Published in Southern WV from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019