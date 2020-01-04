Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD HENSLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EDWARD HENSLEY, age 91, entered into rest Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic Avon Campus. Mr. Hensley was born Jan. 9, 1928, in Logan, West Virginia, and graduated from Logan High School in 1945. Mr. Hensley has lived in Elyria over 50 years, coming from Streetsboro. He was a supervisor for General Motors for over 25 years, retiring in 1987, and was a member of the Church of the Open Door. He enjoyed traveling, southern gospel music, sports and spending time with his family. He is survived by twin daughters, Kay (George) Bowen, Gay (Keith, deceased) Cooper; son, Larry (Valerie) Hensley; four grandsons, Michael (Carmen), Eddie (Denise), Tommy and Joshua; three brothers, Elmer, Lowell and Paul; four sisters, Louise, Gloria, Elsie and Sue. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Donna (nee Brumfield) Hensley, and siblings, Gilbert, Braskie and Sylvia. Family visitation with friends will take place 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Road, Avon, with funeral services on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment in Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon. Published in Southern WV from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020

