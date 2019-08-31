EFFIE HYPES, 86, formerly of Louisa, Ky., widow of Joseph Hypes, died May 10, 2019, at Maryville, Tenn. She retired from Insulated Glass Company. There will be a memorial service and burial 1 p.m. at Sparks Cemetery, Yellow Creek, Ky. She is survived by children, Joann Dotson (Bob), Jack Hypes (Kathy Saliba), Mary Barbee (James); five grandchildren, Rachel Smith, Olivia Casey, Kaitlin Wylie, Allison Barbee and Jacob Barbee; one great-grandchild, Aleena Casey.
Published in Southern WV from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019