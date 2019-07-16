Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELAINE SCOTT BOOTEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ELAINE SCOTT BOOTEN, 64, of Williamson, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Williamson Memorial Hospital. Elaine was born to the late Ralph and Sylvia Hall Scott on June 12, 1955, in Williamson, W.Va. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a dear brother-in-law, James "Jim" Booten of Williamson. Elaine was a member of the Williamson High School graduating class of 1973. She continued her education at Marshall University where she earned a bachelor's degree in education. After graduating from college, Elaine taught in the Mingo County public school system, having taught at Matewan, Burch and Williamson middle schools prior to her retirement several years ago. Elaine married the love of her life, Wendell E. "Eddie" Booten, also an educator, on August 14, 1982, at the First Baptist Church of Williamson. They were married by the Reverend Floyd Baker. Elaine and Eddie were blessed with one child, a son, Jeremy Booten, upon whom they lavished their love and attention. They were later blessed to become adoring grandparents with the birth of their beloved granddaughter, Genesis Rhaine Booten. They gave the same full measure of love and affection to Genesis that was given to her father, and they were anxiously awaiting the birth of a precious grandson, Oliver Rhett, due to be born in October of this year. Eddie retired at the close of the 2018-19 school term in order to join Elaine in retirement. They planned to travel at their leisure and enjoy their family more fully. During the years that Elaine taught, her time, energy and resources were directed toward the care of her home, her family, her classroom and her ever-changing students. She fully dedicated herself to her family and her chosen career field. She had precious little time to devote to other endeavors, however, she was a dearly loved and devoted member of the Borderland Baptist Church. Elaine's unassuming disposition, her gentle and loving spirit, and her kind heart drew people to her. She will always be thought of with warm and endearing memories that will fill the hearts of all who knew and loved her. Elaine is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Wendell E. "Eddie" Booten; a son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Katie Booten of Lenore; Genesis Booten, Lenore; a sister, Susan (Don) Hatfield, Moorefield, W.Va.; a brother, Randy (Tami) Scott, Greenville, S.C.; two sisters-in-law, Diane (Gerrald) Madden, Lexington, Ky., and Glenita Booten of Williamson; her nieces and nephews, Mandi, Kelli, Staci, Travis, Jillian and Collin; and a host of friends. Visitation is from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Borderland Baptist Church where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18. 