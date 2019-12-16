Guest Book View Sign Service Information Raiguel Funeral Home 1200 E Main St Harrisville , WV 26362 (304)-643-2913 Send Flowers Obituary

ELDER CHESTER WILLIAM OSBORNE SR., departed this life on December 9, 2019, at his home in Morton, Miss. He spent most of his years in West Virginia, preaching, singing and meeting the needs of many people. He was ordained to preach the gospel in 1970 by The Christian Fellowship Conference, where he remains an honorary member. Other accomplishments of his life were working as a welder at Howell Company in Illinois, coal miner with Pittston Coal Company in West Virginia, maintenance man at Koch Foods Hatchery in Morton, Miss., and also a former mayor of the town of Auburn, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his father, McKinley Osborne, and his mother, Mae Osborne, along with four sisters and five brothers. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 54 years, Dreama; three daughters, Jennifer (Paul) Maynard of Morton, Miss., Shara (David) Carpenter of Morton, Miss., and Joyce (Garry) West of Morton, Miss.; three sons, Chester Jr. (Taunja) Osborne of Auburn, W.Va., Jonathan (Patricia) Osborne of Harrisville, W.Va., and Claude (Katherine) Osborne of Harrisville, W.Va.; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives, friends and church family. A private viewing for immediate family only will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, W.Va., with a public funeral service at noon with Rev. Timmy Ison preaching and Rev. Eddie Maynard reading the obituary. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com. Published in Southern WV from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019

