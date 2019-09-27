EMERY HAROLD "BUTCH" WILLIAMSON, 58, of Canada, Ky., husband of Dana Patrece Williamson, died Sept. 26 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He worked at the Belfry Vocational School and for Tramco. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 29, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Stanley Cemetery, Canada, Ky. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 28 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with final expenses. www.rerogersfh.com.
Published in Southern WV from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019