EMMA CORENIA MAYVILLE, 87, of West Williamson, W.Va., passed away on April 4, 2019, at the Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville, Ky. Born November 29, 1931, in Williamson, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late James Davis and Ethel Layne Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George Lewis Mayville; an infant grandson, George Timothy Mayville III; three brothers, Steve Davis, James "Bud" Davis and Bill Davis; two sisters, Peggy Paxton and Rebecca "Bunchie" Davis; a sister-in-law, Lydia Davis; two brothers-in-law, Bob Paxton and Leonard Mayville; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leonard and Dorothy Mayville. A lifelong resident of Williamson, W.Va., Corenia graduated from Williamson High School and later enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving as an Airman Third Class. She met her future husband while in the Air Force. After their enlistments were up, they married and began their life together in Williamson, W.Va. George, "Tim" as Corenia called him, went to work on the railroad, and they started their family. They were blessed with two children, George Jr. and Susie. Corenia was busy as a homemaker, keeping an immaculate home and caring for her growing children. She was an extraordinarily loving and devoted mother. She was involved in every aspect of the children's schooling and their extracurricular activities. As her grandchildren came into her life, she gave the same great, loving attention and care to them as well. She was the best grandmother ever. There is no expression that fully describes the love and pride she felt for her granddaughters, Heather and Krystal. Corenia was a member of the East Williamson Baptist Church for 75 years. She was a devoted member of the church as she served in many ministries including the Women's Mission Union and director of the food pantry; she also worked in the church kitchen, helping with large church dinners and other activities. She volunteered with the March of Dimes for many years and was a former treasurer of the Women's Railroad Auxiliary. She had also been an outstanding volunteer at Williamson Memorial Hospital and was a member of the Mingo County Democratic Women. Corenia was a "people person." She loved people. She never met a stranger. She only met people who were yet to become friends. She was warm and open to conversation with old friends and new people alike. Corenia will long be remembered for the many fine qualities that she possessed, her love of family and friends, the pride that she took in her appearance, which was always perfection, her immaculate home and her gift of homemaking, providing a warm, safe and comfortable sanctuary for her family, her love of God and her church family. She will be sorely missed, yet lovingly and tenderly remembered always. Corenia is survived by a son, George (Pamela) Mayville Jr. of Williamson, W.Va.; a daughter, Susie (Rex) Fought of Hardy, Ky.; two granddaughters, Heather Mayville and her fiance Jason James and his son Caleb James, all of Huntington, and Krystal (Christopher) DeVoss of Culloden; a brother, Tom (Brenda) Davis of Williamson, W.Va.; a sister-in-law, Aletha Davis of Williamson, W.Va.; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Dorothy Marcum and Jack and Peggy Hatfield; and her caregiver, Emma Pecco. Visitation is on Sunday evening, April 7, 2019, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at the East Williamson Baptist Church where the body will lie in state for one hour prior to the service. Reverend Allen Shouse will officiate. Interment is in the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Huddy, Ky. Active pallbearers include Christopher DeVoss, Larry Elia, Rex Fought, Jason and Caleb James, Barry Kimberlain and Randy Rhodes. Honorary pallbearer is Jack Hatfield. You may express online condolences at

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Southern WV from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019

