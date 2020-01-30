EMMA RUNYON FRENCH, 85, a longtime resident of the Skilled Nursing Facility of the Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky., passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the hospital. She was born December 9, 1934, in Pike County, Ky., the daughter of the late Bill and Edna Leedy Runyon. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Archie French; two sisters, Alma McGuire and Doris Varney; and two brothers, Lewis Runyon and Jimmy Runyon. Emma was a homemaker and worked years ago at the Denny's Restaurant in Williamson, W.Va. She loved to crochet and to paint pictures. She was also a member of the Williamson Area Church of Christ. Survivors include two sisters, Blanche Walker of Lower Johns Creek, Ky., and Jo Marie Pollis of Stone, Ky. She is also survived by several stepchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in the funeral home chapel with Brother Donnie Estep officiating. Burial in the Reed Cemetery, Turkey Creek, Ky. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the French family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Published in Southern WV from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020