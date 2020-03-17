MR. ERMAL "SARGE" BLANKENSHIP, 69, passed away after a short illness. He was born October 1, 1950, in West Virginia to the late Burgess Blankenship and Alma Hatfield Blankenship. "Sarge" worked his career in the truck tire business working for Parrish Tire Co., and Forsyth Tire of Winston-Salem, N.C. He was one who enjoyed being outside perfecting his yard. In addition, he enjoyed classic cars. "Sarge" was one who loved helping others. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed by those he loved. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Elizabeth "Libby" Crayton Blankenship; daughter, Gina Blankenship-Hendrix and husband J.D.; grandson, Stephen Hendrix; brothers, Dale, Paul, Burgess Jr. of Matewan, W.Va., Edgar Blankenship of Dandridge, Tennessee, and Ernie Blankenship of Winston-Salem; sisters, Emma Gibson and Gracie Cisco of Matewan, W.Va., and his favorite fur baby, "Sarge." Private services will be held for Ermal and a celebration of life to be held at a later date due to the current public health concerns. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 and/or Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published in Southern WV from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020