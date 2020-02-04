ERNEST McCOY

Service Information
Hatfield Funeral Chapel
144 Toler Road
Toler, KY
41514
(606)-353-7281
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hatfield Funeral Chapel
144 Toler Road
Toler, KY 41514
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Hatfield Funeral Chapel
144 Toler Road
Toler, KY 41514
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mountain View Gardens
119 N. Mountain View Lane
Huddy, KY
View Map
Obituary
ERNEST McCOY, 94, of Aiken, S.C., formerly of Hardy, Ky., widower of Marjorie Johnson McCoy, died Jan. 30 in Palmetto Health Baptist Hospital, Columbia, S.C. He retired from Essex International Group. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 6, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral chapel. Memorials may be made to Belfry United Methodist Church or Palmetto Health Foundation, 1600 Marion St., Columbia, SC 29201. www.hatfieldfc.com.
Published in Southern WV from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
