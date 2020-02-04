ERNEST McCOY, 94, of Aiken, S.C., formerly of Hardy, Ky., widower of Marjorie Johnson McCoy, died Jan. 30 in Palmetto Health Baptist Hospital, Columbia, S.C. He retired from Essex International Group. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 6, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral chapel. Memorials may be made to Belfry United Methodist Church or Palmetto Health Foundation, 1600 Marion St., Columbia, SC 29201. www.hatfieldfc.com.
Published in Southern WV from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020