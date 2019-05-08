ERNIE ELLIS, 92, of Old Logan Road, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 4, 2019 surrounded by the comfort of his family and extended family members. Ernie was born on February 18, 1927 on Mud Fork in Logan County, with most of his childhood spent on Twelvepole Creek in Mingo County. He was the son of Millard and Bertha "Bird" (Adkins) Ellis. He was preceded in death by his loving and loyal wife of 58 years, Sylvia Mae (Browning) Ellis in 2005. Also preceding Ernie in death were his brothers, Edward, Drewey, Bernie, Merl, and sister Ersie. A veteran of World War II, Ernie served in the United States Navy in the Mediterranean Sea Amphibious Division. He was involved in several major beachhead landings during this period primarily in North Africa and Italy. He was honorably discharged as a Seaman First Class. Upon returning from the Navy, Ernie embarked on an adventurous, colorful and illustrious career in the Southern West Virginia coal mining business. He held many positions throughout his career, starting as an underground laborer with Island Creek Coal in 1945 culminating with being the owner-operator of several small, underground contract mines in Logan County. He also served as a mine inspector with the Federal Mine Safety & Health Administration serving stints in both Eastern Kentucky and Southern West Virginia. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and was commissioned by the Commonwealth of Kentucky as a Kentucky Colonel in 1982 by then Governor John Y. Brown. Ernie is survived by his daughters, Wanda Lee (Mac) McInerney of Plant City, Florida, Erna Beverly (Alfred) Akers, of Lewisburg, W.Va.; and son, Robert Ernie (Dova) Ellis of Charleston, W.Va. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Madison Akers, Tyler Akers, Max Ellis, Kyle Ellis, and Owen Ellis. He is also survived by his half-brother, Millard (Bo) Ellis. Ernie had a vast extended family including his faithful caregivers who selflessly nurtured and sustained his life over the past several years. We are forever grateful to Marge Steele, Sandy Sparks, Kelli Bryant, Sadie Vance, Lottie Vance, Maddison Vance, Pat Sheppard, and Montana Canterbury for treating Ernie with dignity, grace, and respect. Additionally the family would like to thank Dr. Bowen and his staff at Coalfield Health Center, Kindred at Home Health Services and Dignity Hospice in Chapmanville, W.Va., for their invaluable support, guidance and compassion over the last several years. Quintessential professionals all. All services will be held at Evans Funeral Home in Chapmanville, W.Va., on May 8, 2019 with visitation scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Visitation will be immediately followed by a brief memorial and celebration of life service with full military salute. Private interment will follow at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evans-funeral-home.com or Evans' Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/evansfuneralhome .
Published in Southern WV from May 8 to May 10, 2019