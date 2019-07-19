EXER REBECCA NORMAN, 76, of Circleville, Ohio, mother of Lisa Kenney of Mount Sterling, Ohio, and Teresa Weston of New Holland, Ohio, died July 17 in Pickaway Manor, Circleville, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Anderson-Hatfield Cemetery, McCarr, Ky. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home. www.rerogersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern WV from July 19 to July 20, 2019