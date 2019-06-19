FALLIE GAY MURPHY, age 82, of Beech Creek, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at her home. Born September 21, 1936, at Red Jacket, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Amon and Francis Williamson Workman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Wilson Bud Murphy; a grandson, Adam Clark; and a brother, Buddy Workman. Fallie Gay was the mother of Cookie (Bo) Kennedy, Sue (Bobby) Goad, Pam (Halo) Pack and Kat (Calvin) Clark. She was Mamaw to grandchildren, Wilson (Angie) Goad, Kim Kennedy, Shawn (Wendy) Goad, Rhonda (Mike) Goad, Jason (Kristi) Pack, Jessica Clark, Bethany Hatfield and Rachel (Francisco) Gamero, great-grandchildren, Alecia Meadows (Dillon), Amon Goad, Kaylee Edwards, Kub Kennedy, Isa Scales, Shawna Goad, Ashley Goad, Ayden Goad, Seth Goad, Daylin Goad, Michaelin Goad, Alyssa Pack, Jackson Pack, Braxton Hatfield, Mattix Hatfield and Hagan Hatfield, a beloved pet Rascal, a brother Charlie (Freda) Workman, a sister Laura (Johnny) Sipple, and a sister-in-law Lou Workman. In honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at noon, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Murphy Cemetery on Foundation Fork, Beech Creek, W.Va. Online condolences may be left for the family by going to www.hatfieldfc.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, Ky.
Published in Southern WV from June 19 to June 21, 2019