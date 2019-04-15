Obituary Print FAYE BEATRICE NELSON | Visit Guest Book

FAYE BEATRICE NELSON, 89, of Madison, W.Va., passed away Thursday, April 11, surrounded by her family and the love of God at her home in Madison, W.Va. She was born and raised in Morrisvale, W.Va. She married James Nelson and moved to Wharton, W.Va., and eventually to Van, W.Va., as he provided for his family by working in the coalmines. After James' death in an auto accident, she moved to Madison, W.Va., where she was the matriarch of the family until her passing. She was the last surviving member of the Pleasant Valley Quartet where she used her strong alto voice to sing for the Lord. Faye was also a member of the Bigson Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to her husband, James, she was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Stella Browning; six brothers; two sisters; and her great-grandchild, Hayden Nelson. Faye is survived by children, Jim (Pat) Nelson of Madison, W.Va., Donny (Alice) Nelson of Foster, W.Va., Rhonda (Russell) Sutphin of Bigson, W.Va., David (Lisa) Nelson of Julian, W.Va., and Rocky (Teressa) Nelson of Danville, W.Va. She is also survived by sisters, Alice Nelson and Louise Broughton of Morrisvale, W.Va., and Vada Linville of Alum Creek, W.Va. Mamaw was also survived by 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., conducted by her grandson, Jay Nelson. Burial will follow in Family Gardens, Madison, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon until service time. A special thank you to the nurses at Kanawha Hospice for the excellent care given in her last days. You may express your condolences to the family at

439 Phipps Ave. PO Box 175

Danville , WV 25053

