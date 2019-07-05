Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FERN MARIE ELDRIDGE CANTEES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FERN MARIE ELDRIDGE CANTEES passed peacefully on July 2, 2019. She was born September 28, 1930, in Freeburn, Kentucky. Fern relocated with her family to Groveport, Ohio, before eventually moving with family back to Williamson, West Virginia, where she ran a successful garden center business. She then retired to Venice, Florida, with her husband, Harry, to whom she was married for sixty-three years. Fern's life always revolved around God, family and her church. She taught Sunday school, sang in the church choir and regularly visited the sick and elderly in nursing homes. She made sure her children attended church and raised them to follow the same principles she lived by - kindness, humility and giving to others. She had a great heart for animals and always had a pet that she loved and adored. A very patriotic woman, Fern loved her country and always lived the values for which our country stands. She is survived by her children, Sharon Sparks (Carl), Michael Deskins (Michelle), Dee Anna Grimm (Steve), Kathy Robinson (Jerry) and Stephen Cantees (Janet); grandchildren, Michael Sparks, Angela Sparks, Ashley Sparks, Craig Deskins, Jason Deskins, Michael Eisenhut, Eric Grimm, Tara Culp, Stephanie Cantees and Lyndsey Cantees; her brother, Elmo "Mode" Eldridge (Betty), sister, Willadean Lambert, and sister-in-law, Jeanette McCoy; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and church friends. Fern was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harry Cantees; grandson, Shawn Robinson; parents, William and Myrtle Eldridge (Elkins); sister and brother-in-law, Juanita and Sylvan Collins, and brother and sister-in-law, James and Tiny Eldridge; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Anna Cantees; brothers-in-law, Sam, Tom, Johnny, Kamal, Cullen Cantees and Paul McCoy; sister-in-law, Adeba Cantees.Visitation will be held at the Kays-Ponger and Uselton Funeral Home at 1935 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34293, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6, with the funeral immediately following. A graveside service will be held at Gulf Pines Memorial Park located at 2401 Englewood Road, Englewood, FL 34223. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238, or you may contribute to the International Rett Syndrome Foundation ( Fern was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harry Cantees; grandson, Shawn Robinson; parents, William and Myrtle Eldridge (Elkins); sister and brother-in-law, Juanita and Sylvan Collins, and brother and sister-in-law, James and Tiny Eldridge; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Anna Cantees; brothers-in-law, Sam, Tom, Johnny, Kamal, Cullen Cantees and Paul McCoy; sister-in-law, Adeba Cantees.Visitation will be held at the Kays-Ponger and Uselton Funeral Home at 1935 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34293, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6, with the funeral immediately following. A graveside service will be held at Gulf Pines Memorial Park located at 2401 Englewood Road, Englewood, FL 34223. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238, or you may contribute to the International Rett Syndrome Foundation ( rettsyndrome.org ) in memory of Fern Cantees for Stephanie Cantees. 