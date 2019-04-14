Obituary Print FRANCES LAVINIA CRAWFORD | Visit Guest Book

FRANCES LAVINIA CRAWFORD, 87, of Gulfport, Miss., passed away Thursday morning at her home. Frances was born March 21, 1932, in Williamson, West Virginia, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Corea) Lamanca. She grew up and attended school in the Williamson, W.Va., area and began her career as soon as she finished. Frances worked as an executive secretary for the Board of Education's Special Education Department for over 32 years until her retirement. Each year, she also worked closely with the Special Olympics. Frances loved her career and continued to work when needed, even after her retirement. While she lived in Williamson, W.Va., Frances was a member at East Williamson Baptist Church since 1952, served as a member of the City Council and the Democratic Executive Committee, and had been with the Eastern Star since 1976. In recent years she had been cared for as a resident of A Connected Heart Personal Care Home, where she was surrounded by family who visited her often. She participated in holiday and church visitations as well. Frances will always be remembered for her infectious smile, warm and loving nature, and her ability to treat every stranger as a lifelong member of the family. She loved people, cherished her family and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded by her parents, Joseph and Mary Lamanca; her husband, Billy Joe Crawford; her brothers, John, James and Joseph Jr.; her sister, Gloria Cantrell; a nephew, Tony Lamanca; and her aunt, Sue Burnopp. Left to cherish her memories is her grandson, Paul Crawford Jr.; her son, Paul Crawford Sr.; her sister, Teresa (Paul) Sullivan; sisters-in-law, Doris June and Darla Lamanca; along with additional extended family and friends. Frances' final wishes were to be cremated, which her family is honoring. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 17, at East Williamson Baptist Church, and will begin at noon. Everyone who knew her is encouraged to attend. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to assist the family in their time of need and asks everyone to keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Memories can be shared, and the online guest registry signed, at

