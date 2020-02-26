FRANKLIN ELLIOT HATFIELD, 31, of Charmco, W.Va., son of Marsha Hatfield and Marcus Chapman, died Feb. 22 in CAMC Memorial, Charleston. He was a Class A Tree Trimmer for Asplunhd Tree Expert Company. Funeral service noon Feb. 28, Newtown (W.Va.) Free Pentecostal Church of God; burial in Ellison Hatfield Cemetery, Newtown. Visitation after 5 p.m. Feb. 27 at the church. www.hatfieldfc.com Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Southern WV from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020