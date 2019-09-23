FRANKLIN RICHARD "RICKY" MOUNTS, 65, of Williamson, W.Va., passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington, Ky. He was born March 1, 1954, in Williamson, W.Va., the son of the late Franklin Delano Mounts and Geneveve Chafin Mounts. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Stuart and Jenny Chafin, and his paternal grandparents, Ben and Ethel Mounts. Ricky was a retired conductor for the Norfolk and Southern Railroad and a lifelong resident of Mingo County, W.Va., having graduated from Matewan High School. He was a staunch Democrat, an avid antique collector and history buff. Survivors include his siblings, Frances Cline of Columbus, Ohio, Susan Hunter of Hardy, Ky., Jerry (Shawna) Adams of Covington, Ky., Kimberly (Craig) Boggs of Chapmanville, W.Va., and Timothy (Brandy) Mounts of Ransom, Ky.; stepmother Ruth Mounts of Hardy, Ky.; four nephews, one niece, one great-nephew and one great-niece. Ricky's effervescent personality, love of life and devotion to his pets will be sorely missed. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Mounts family. Online condolences may be made at www.rerogersfh.com.
Published in Southern WV from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019