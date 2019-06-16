FREDA JEAN RUNYON, 74, of Switzer, W.Va., passed away June 11, 2019. She was born in Logan, W.Va., on July 10, 1944, to the late Alfred Runyon and Juanita Bassittiutti. Freda was retired from the office of Dr. Rodney Stephens, a job that she loved. She touched the lives of many of his patients. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and pets. Those left to cherish her memory are her three children, Freddie McNeely, Michael McNeely and Michelle Corley, and her granddaughters, Jessica McNeely and Emily Copley. In her giving spirit, Freda's wishes were to donate her body to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, with hopes of helping others learn more about the diseases she suffered. In lieu of services, the family asks that you make a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or the .
Published in Southern WV from June 16 to June 18, 2019