FREDERICK RAYMOND DEMPSEY, 94, went home to be with the Lord on June 3, 2019, at his residence in Lenore, W.Va., where he was surrounded by his family. Born February 7, 1925, at Right Fork of Trace, Mingo County, W.Va., he was a son of the late John B. and Matilda Hunt Dempsey. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved brothers and sister, George, Hi, Rush, Ernest, Victoria, Jane, Martha, Mae, Waverelee, and Ida. Fred was a veteran of the United States Navy and was assigned to the Seabees Battalion during World War II . Following his military service, he enjoyed a long and successful career as a machinist in the coal industry and he was a proud member of the United Mine Workers of America. Fred was a longtime member of the Parsley Bottom Freewill Baptist Church where he faithfully dedicated himself to the office of deacon for 65 years. Established in 1942, the church was founded by Fred's brother, George and his sister-in-law, Pearl Dempsey along with other community members as they met in George and Pearl's home at Lenore to plan and lay the groundwork for the new church. When Fred joined the church and was later elected as a deacon, he lived out the remainder of his life performing the duties to which he had been called. Fred counted it a blessing and privilege to serve as a deacon. Fred was actively engaged with and widely respected by the membership of the West Virginia Association of Free Will Baptist. Fred remained faithful to his work as a deacon and leader of the church until the Lord called him home late Monday afternoon. Fred had owned and operated Dempsey Cable Service many years ago. His passion, second only to his passion as a deacon was gardening. He was an excellent gardener and enjoyed planting and tending both vegetable and flower gardens. Fred's life was well-lived and deeply meaningful on many levels. His generosity, kindness and compassion for people never wavered. Where he saw a need, he did his upmost to help and thereby lightened the burden of his brother. He was devoted to his wife, his children, his grandchildren and his extended family. He was dearly loved and appreciated by not only his own family but by all who knew him. The world is a better place because of Fred and his willingness to surrender his life to God and to serve others rather than himself. He will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered always. Fred is survived by his beloved wife, Waville Baisden Dempsey; his children, Frederick R. (Sandra) Dempsey, Delores D. (Thomas) Newsome and Joey (Paul) Dempsey all of Lenore, W.Va.; his grandchildren, Russ Dempsey, Stacy Nicole Hinkle, Tommy Newsome, Tonya Filek, Paul David Dempsey, and Amanda Dickey; and a brother, John B. (Bonnie) Dempsey, Tampa, Fla. He is also survived by a host of extended family members, nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. Visitation is from noon until 1 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Parsley Bottom Freewill Baptist Church at Lenore. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Rev. G. W. Mounts will officiate. Interment is in the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Maher, W.Va. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the United States Naval Honor Guard. You may express online condolences at www.weavermortuaryinc.com . Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson is serving the Dempsey family. Published in Southern WV from June 7 to June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

