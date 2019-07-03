GABBI McCOY of Kimper, Ky., age 16, passed away Wednesday June 26, 2019, in Pikeville Medical Center of Pikeville, Ky. Honoring services will be Tuesday July 2, 2019, at noon in the McCoy Athletic Center with Pastor Opie R. Harris, Brother Dewayne Abshire, Brother David Norman and Brother Hobert McCoy officiating; burial will then follow in the Billy Dotson Cemetery at Phelps, Ky. Visitation will be Sunday, June 30, 2019, and Monday, July 1, 2019, from 6-10 p.m. nightly with services at 7 p.m. at the McCoy Athletic Center at Phelps, Ky. Arrangements have been entrusted to Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, W.Va. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Published in Southern WV from July 3 to July 5, 2019