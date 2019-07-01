GARY CLARK HOLSTEIN

GARY CLARK HOLSTEIN, 69, of Danville, W.Va., passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife and his father. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He is survived by his mother, Corrine Holstein; daughters, Amy Dudding (Tom) of Logan, W.Va., April Allison (Jason) of Madison, W.Va., and Cheryl Harper (Bill) of Elkview, W.Va.; son, Gary Holstein Jr. "Shorty" of Kentucky; two sisters, Janet White of Elizabeth, W.Va., and Cynthia Holstein (Greg) of South Point, Ohio; brother, Allen (Drema) of Madison, W.Va.; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Thanks to the Oncology department at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., with Donald Kerns officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
