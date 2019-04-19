GENE EDWARD DAUGHERTY, 68, of Stollings, W.Va., was born November 22, 1950 at Knoxville, Tenn., a son of the late Ernest and Edith Bryge Daugherty. He departed this life on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. Gene was the owner and operator of Daugherty Washer Service, a former coal miner, and veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp serving during the Vietnam Conflict. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Leonard Daugherty and Maryetta Hammond. Survivors include his wife, Tressa Chaney Daugherty; son, Gene (Selina) Daugherty II of Harts, W.Va; grandson, Samuel; sister, Kathy (Steve) Merrifield of Dunbar, W.Va.; in-laws, Dewey (Anna) Chaney, Paul (Bonita) Chaney, and Nancy Chaney. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., with Rev. Bryan Johnson officiating. Burial with military graveside services will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, W.Va. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va.
