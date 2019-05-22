GEORGE LEE RITCHIE, 82, of Big Creek, W.Va., departed this life on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at his residence. He was born September 28, 1936, in Barnabus, W.Va., a son of the late George and Minnie Blevins Ritchie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Runyon, nine brothers, one sister, one grandchild and two great-grandchildren. George enjoyed being with all his family and grandchildren. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Verdia Jane Ritchie; four daughters, Andalene (Jerry) Adkins, Arlene (Junior) Jarrell, Marcia Butcher and Karen (Alex) Mullins; five sons, George "Timmy" (Shirley) Ritchie, Mickey (Doris) Ritchie, Tony Ritchie, Elvis (Tasha) Ritchie and Tommy Ritchie; 35 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Freeman Funeral Home with Ernest Neace officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Old Logan Road, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation will be on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be friends and family. Memorial contributions can be made to Freeman Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Southern WV from May 22 to May 24, 2019