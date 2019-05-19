GEORGE WILLIAM DONLEY, 86, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, formerly of Pikeville, Ky., father of Gary Donley and Tammy Cummings of Canal Winchester, Ohio, died May 14 in Columbus, Ohio. He was a truck driver for Baxter Hospital Supplies. Funeral service was noon Saturday, May 18, at Preston Funeral Home Chapel, Paintsville, Ky.; burial in Lakeview Memorial Cemetery, Staffordsville, Ky. Visitation was from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the funeral home.
Published in Southern WV from May 19 to May 21, 2019