GEORGIA ANN HAMMOND, 55, of Williamson, W.Va., passed away Sunday April 14, 2019 at her residence. Georgia was born June 26, 1963 at Detroit, Mich., to the late Joseph Donald Hammond and Barbara Ann Grimmet. Georgia is also preceded in death by her son, Pete Hammond, and grandson, Chandler Douglas Cassell. Georgia worked in the deli at Wal-Mart and loved her grandkids; they were everything to her. Georgia loved playing rummy and spades. Georgia is survived by her children: Thomas Lee (Tammy) Cantrell of Delbarton, W.Va., Crystal Jean (David Tidwell) Cantrell of Chattaroy, W.Va., Kimberly Nicole Cantrell of Williamson, W.Va., Andrew Lee (Tiffany) Cantrell of Omar, W.Va., Nathan Dwanye (Drema) Cantrell of Belfry, Ky., and Tony Smith of Chattaroy, W.Va. Georgia is also survived by brothers: Paul Hammond, Mike Hammond, Ronnie Hammond, Billy Hammond and Matthew Hammond; sister, Betty Joe McQuire; her grandchildren: Courtney Cantrell, Thomas Cantrell Jr., Isaiah Cantrell, Ashley Cassell, Issac Cassell, Ethan Meyer, Camron Marcum, Jaton Blackwell, Morgan Cantrell, Natalie Cantrell, Devin Cantrell, Keagen Cantrell, Tyson Cantrell, Aiden Cantrell; one great grandchild, Kaylee Molett; and a host of loving family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at R. E. Rogers Funeral Home with Nathaniel Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in the Ellison Hatfield Cemetery, Newtown W.Va., with sons and grandsons serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 18th from 6-9 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home is serving the Hammond family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.
