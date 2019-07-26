GERALDINE BURTON ATKINS, 96, of Rock Creek, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was preceded in death in 2010 by her husband of 65 years, Mosie E. "Buster" Atkins. Geraldine was a teacher in Boone County schools for over four decades. She began her career in 1942 at age 19 in a one-room, eight-grade elementary school. She was devoted to her students, and in 1984 was honored as Boone County Teacher of the Year. Because of her dedication to and passion for education, she and Buster were staunch supporters of the Boone County WVU Alumni and Friends, resulting in the creation of the Buster and Geraldine Atkins Scholarship in their honor. Geraldine grew up at Ramage, WV. Some of her fondest memories were of her family and the sense of community there. She graduated from Scott High in 1940, then earned her teaching degree from Morris Harvey College. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Danville. All who knew her could see she had both an outer and inner beauty. She is survived by her sister, Doris (Fred) Duty; and three sons, Dr. Joe (Phyllis), Dr. Ed (Lou Ann) and Dr. Bob (Jane) Atkins. She was "Grammie" to five grandchildren, Marci, Shannon, Jessica, Kyle and Megan; and four great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Meadow Brook Assistance with Living for their care and many kindnesses. Services will be held on Saturday, July 27, at 2 p.m. at Handley Funeral Home in Danville. Friends may call one hour prior. The family will hold a private burial. Donations to the are requested in lieu of flowers. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Southern WV from July 26 to July 27, 2019