GERTRUDE LEVAK, 91, formerly of Davin, W.Va., widow of Frank Levak, died Jan. 1 in Elmcroft Senior Living of Teays Valley. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 4, Claypool United Methodist Church; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Claypool United Methodist Church, PO Box 115, Davin, WV 25615. www.krantzmcneelyfunerlahome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Southern WV from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020