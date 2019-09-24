GLADYS CLAUDIA DRESS, 101, of Cape Canaveral, Fla., formerly of Logan, W.Va., widow of John Dress, died Sept. 19 at Tidewell Hospice House, Bradenton, Fla. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 30, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Logan; entombment in Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service on Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. www.honakerfuneralhome.org. Honaker Funeral Home, Logan, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Southern WV from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019