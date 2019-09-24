GLADYS CLAUDIA DRESS

Service Information
Honaker Funeral Home Inc
200 Main St
Logan, WV
25601
(304)-752-1311
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Logan, WV
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Logan, WV
Obituary
GLADYS CLAUDIA DRESS, 101, of Cape Canaveral, Fla., formerly of Logan, W.Va., widow of John Dress, died Sept. 19 at Tidewell Hospice House, Bradenton, Fla. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 30, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Logan; entombment in Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service on Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. www.honakerfuneralhome.org. Honaker Funeral Home, Logan, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Southern WV from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
