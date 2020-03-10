Service Information Evans Funeral Home 334 Crawley Creek Rd Chapmanville , WV 25508 (304)-855-3232 Visitation 11:00 AM Evans Funeral Home 334 Crawley Creek Rd Chapmanville , WV 25508 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Evans Funeral Home 334 Crawley Creek Rd Chapmanville , WV 25508 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GLADYS ODELLA GOLDIE BAILEY BOWEN FOSTER, 98, passed on March 6, 2020, at Cortland Acres Nursing Home in Thomas, West Virginia. Born in Salt Lick, Kentucky, to Leslie Thomas and Lucy Gilbert Goldie, Gladys was a former resident of Grayson, Kentucky, Logan, W.Va., and Mount Lookout, W.Va. She is survived by her husband, Lonnie Foster; sons, Shelby Gene (Sandy) Bailey of Front Royal, Virginia, and Earl Jackson Bailey of Logan, West Virginia; one sister, Betty (Bob) Kraus of Woodbridge, Virginia; and brothers, James Doulphus (Sharon) Goldie and Roger Dale (Linda) Goldie; 10 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Isaac Homer Bailey; sons, Homer Bailey Jr. and Leslie Nelson Bailey; daughters, Ethelene Hall and Elizabeth Ann (Libby) Harrison; sister, Madge Goldie Stollings; and brother, Leslie Gene Goldie. Viewing will be at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Chapmanville, W.Va., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. with service to follow at noon, conducted by Monty Foster. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pecks Mill, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., is serving the Foster and Bailey Family.

