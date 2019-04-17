Obituary Print GRACE EDNA HOWARD | Visit Guest Book

GRACE EDNA HOWARD, 88, of Chattaroy, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019. Born June 20, 1930, in Pilgrim, Ky., she was a daughter of the late John Henry Harmon and Armal Virginia Riffe Harmon. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Earl Howard; two brothers, John Henry Harmon Jr. and Buddy Harmon; a sister, Bessie Moore; a son-in-law, Greg Southers; and a devoted friend, Paul Thompson, who was so kind and thoughtful as he often called or came by to visit and pray with Grace. Grace was a dynamic and strong woman who accomplished the task of obtaining her GED several years after she was married and after becoming a mother. She studied for the GED while her children were middle school age. This would be no small task for anyone to accomplish, but Grace did it with flying colors. A beloved member of the Chattaroy, W.Va., community, Grace was respected by all who knew her. She and her son-in-law, Curt Fletcher, were partners in the local store, Vital Vitals. Grace loved working at the store, helping, seeing, and talking with their regular customers and staying up-to-date on the latest news and events. She was also kept busy operating J & M Trailer Court at Chattaroy, W.Va. While Grace stayed busy with her business interests, her life was wholly invested in her beloved family. Every Saturday morning Grace prepared a large breakfast feast with every imaginable breakfast food for her entire family. All the family gathered at her home where she served the weekly meal. She was a wonderful cook and was especially known for her unmatched homemade biscuits. She was also the self-proclaimed maker of the world's best chicken-n-dumplings. She loved to compare her chicken-n-dumplings to those made by others. After taste-testing and comparison, she always came away with the same analysis, "Nope, they aren't as good as mine!" Grace loved her family so dearly. She was at her happiest when she was surrounded by her precious loved ones. In the later part of Grace's life when she needed the most attention and care, her son-in-law, Curt, saw to it that everything she needed and wanted was made available to her. His love and thoughtfulness sincerely brightened her days at the time in her life when it was needed the most. Grace was a member of the Chattaroy Church of God. Her faith in God gave her comfort and assurance. She will be sadly and deeply missed by her church family. Grace lived a incredibly full life. She was blessed with beauty that transcended her physical being; longevity, good health, strength of mind and body, the love of a devoted husband, the blessings of motherhood, the double and triple blessings of being a grandmother and great-grandmother, good friends, and most importantly, the knowledge that her home in heaven was secured for all eternity. Grace's life will stand as a shining example of a life well lived and the wonderful memories, she leaves will forever warm the hearts of all who knew and loved her. Grace is survived by her children: Phyllis Southers of Chattaroy, W.Va., Margaret (Curt) Fletcher of Borderland, W.Va., Sue (Rick) Oxley of Milton, and Earl Michael (Dina) Howard of Abingdon, Va.; nine grandchildren: Jarrod Curtis (Kathe Harvit Whitt) Fletcher, Amy Fletcher (Jeff) Simpkins, Gregory (Donna) Southers, Christopher (Cari) Southers, Susan Oxley (Michael) Leach, Jordan Oxley, Sarah Easterling, Daren Easterling and Rebecca Easterling; seven great-grandchildren: Peyton Huddle, Reagan Southers, Fletcher Simpkins, Jaxon Southers, Reagan Easterling, Matthew Easterling and Pierce Easterling; and a dear sister and brother, Mildred Mae Fraley of Chattaroy, W.Va., and Oscar Harmon of Vero Beach, Fla. Visitation is from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Chattaroy Church of God. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the funeral service begins at noon on Tuesday, April 16, 2018, at the church. Pastor Mike Bostic will officiate. Interment is in the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Maher, W.Va. Active pallbearers include Jarrod Fletcher, Gregory and Chris Southers, Jordan Oxley, Peyton Huddle, Jeff Simpkins and JB Fraley. Honorary pallbearers are Bill Watson, John Robinette, Johnny Collins, DJ Collins and Alex York. You may express online condolences at

