HAROLD GENE ADKINS Sr., of Ludlow Falls, Ohio, age 81, passed away on April 26, 2019. He was born on November 21, 1937 to the late Earl E. and Mae (Browning) Adkins in Yoland, West Virginia. Harold is survived by his loving wife, Ruth (Curry) Adkins; sons: Harold G. (Donna) Adkins of Lake Mary, Florida, and Craig A. (Youngmi) Adkins of Knoxville, Tennessee; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brother Earl Adkins Jr.; step-sisters: Helen Bergmann, Willia Jewel Adkins, Betty Ellen Flemming, and Myrtle Browning; and his loving aunt Sally Browning. He was preceded in death by his parents and special stepfathers, Otto Bethel and George Parsons; brothers, Clifford Adkins and Johnny Adkins; loving stepmother, Cora Adkins; and stepbrothers, Robert Lee Browning and Virgil Browning. He graduated from Man High School, Man, West Virginia, in 1956, and attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Greenville, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St., West Milton, Ohio, with burial following at Unity Cemetery, Laura, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Memories may be left for the family online at www.hale-sarver.com.
Published in Southern WV from May 1 to May 3, 2019