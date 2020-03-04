Guest Book View Sign Service Information Handley Funeral Home - Danville 439 Phipps Ave. Danville , WV 25053 (304)-369-0718 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Handley Funeral Home - Danville 439 Phipps Ave. Danville , WV 25053 View Map Service 2:00 PM Handley Funeral Home - Danville 439 Phipps Ave. Danville , WV 25053 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HAROLD H. "SONNY" HOWELL JR., 82, of Madison, W.Va., passed away at CAMC Memorial on February 29, 2020. He was born December 23, 1937, to the late Dr. Harold H. Howell and Madeline Berry Howell in Madison, West Virginia. He was a member of the Madison United Methodist Church for over 80 years. He was a 1956 graduate of Scott High School. He attended West Virginia Wesleyan College, Morris Harvey College and West Virginia State College and served in the United States Army. He began his political career on the Democratic Executive Committee and soon was elected as a Justice of the Peace for Boone County. Later he served as the Circuit Clerk of Boone County for 30 years. After retiring as Clerk, he's been the Mayor of the City of Madison since 2005. He was a member of the Masonic O'Dell Lodge, Beni Kedem Shrine, Royal Order of the Jesters, Madison Rotary Club, Paul Harris Fellow for Rotary International, Member of the Municipal League, a recipient of the 35th Star from A. James Manchin. He was owner of Howell Rental, along with wife, Onia Howell, a family business started by his father in 1940. Sonny, as he was known by family and friends, loved the fellowship of everyone. He never met a stranger and always had time to share a story. He loved serving his community. He was an avid reader and loved antique cars. Since 1940, he enjoyed spending time at his second home in Clearwater, Florida. He was a fixture in his community where he enjoyed conversing with his friends around town and was often seen sharing stories at Barker's Hardware in Danville. His circle of friends included both young and old. Most of all, he loved his family and the light of his life were his two grandchildren, Harry and Meredith, who affectionately referred to him as Poppy. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Onia Jane Howell; son, Dr. Harold H. "Kip" Howell III and wife, Deanna; grandchildren, Harold "Harry" Howell IV of Clearwater, Florida, and Meredith M. Howell of Huntington. Also surviving are sister-in-law, Marilyn Miller of Charleston; brother-in-law, Mike Dickens (Tyree) of Sebring, Florida; and a host of nieces and nephews, who lovingly referred to him as "Uncle Son." He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Harold H. Howell and Madeline Berry Howell; sisters, Betty Howell, Nancy Young and Jean Howell Dolan. Visitation with family from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, West Virginia. Services on Thursday, March 5, at 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, with Pastor Rick Swearengin officiating. Burial at Boone Memorial Park, Madison, West Virginia. Those who wish to remember Sonny in a special way may make gifts to the Madison United Methodist Church, 367 State Street, Madison, WV 25130. "You can now rest softly in the loving arms of our Heavenly Father, who will take wonderful care of you. Until we see you again, we will love you forever Poppy." You may express your condolences to the family at HAROLD H. 