HARRY RODNEY CHAFIN, 66, of Wellston, Ohio, formerly Williamson, W.Va., died June 15 in Holzer Medical Center, Jackson, Ohio. He retired as a miner for Southern Ohio Coal Company. A memorial service will be held Friday, 6 p.m. at McWilliams Funeral Home, Wellston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sons of The American Legion, 1001 South Pennsylvania Ave., Wellston, OH 45692. www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.
Published in Southern WV from June 21 to June 23, 2019